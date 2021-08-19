MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa., -- Montgomery County will start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised residents starting Monday.
Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh said vaccination sites throughout the county will begin offering the third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the immunocompromised starting on Monday, Aug. 23.
Online registration for the vaccine will be open through the county’s website starting on Friday.
In addition, Arkoosh said, homebound residents can also register through the county’s Department of Public Safety homebound vaccination program.
More information on when those who are not immunocompromised could receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could be made available sometime during the week of Sept. 20, Arkoosh said.
“It is the intention of the office of public health to offer those vaccinations through the vaccination site,” she said.
Arkoosh said that at least 77 percent of Montgomery County residents aged 12 and over have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.
However, just last week, the county announced that masks will be required for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated inside of indoor places due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the country.
“I know this is frustrating for many people,” said Arkoosh. "But because Delta is different we have to change what we are doing to stop its spread.”
Everyone who was in public attendance for the meeting did wear a mask, with the exception of Commissioner Joseph Gale, who chose not to wear a mask.