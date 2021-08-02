ABINGTON, Pa. - Montgomery County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at several events over the next few weeks.
The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming National Night Out events held throughout the county.
In partnership with area townships and municipalities, the county will offer the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine through its mobile vaccination unit to anyone 18 and older, according to a news release from the county.
Attendees can walk-up to receive the vaccine during the following events, no pre-registration is required.
Abington Pre-Night Out Block Party
Monday, August 2
Abington Town Center, London & Old York Roads (Target Parking Lot)
1495 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lansdale National Night Out
Tuesday, August 3
Lansdale Borough Hall
1 Vine St., Lansdale, PA 19446
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hatboro National Night Out
Friday, August 13
Miller Meadow
Located across from 414 S. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Marlborough National Night Out
Saturday August 14
St. John's Church
3104 Main Street, Green Lane, PA 18054
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.