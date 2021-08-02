COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine generic graphic bottle

ABINGTON, Pa. - Montgomery County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at several events over the next few weeks.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming National Night Out events held throughout the county.

In partnership with area townships and municipalities, the county will offer the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine through its mobile vaccination unit to anyone 18 and older, according to a news release from the county.

Attendees can walk-up to receive the vaccine during the following events, no pre-registration is required.

Abington Pre-Night Out Block Party

Monday, August 2 

Abington Town Center, London & Old York Roads (Target Parking Lot)

1495 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdale National Night Out

Tuesday, August 3

Lansdale Borough Hall

1 Vine St., Lansdale, PA 19446

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hatboro National Night Out

Friday, August 13

Miller Meadow

Located across from 414 S. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Marlborough National Night Out

Saturday August 14

St. John's Church

3104 Main Street, Green Lane, PA 18054

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

