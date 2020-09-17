NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will provide $5 million to help non-profit groups that are under financial stress because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Zellers, head of the county's commerce department, said the groups not only help residents, they are also part of the economy.
"They are employers, too," he said. The county commissioners approved the plan for grants at their meeting Thursday.
"So many of (the groups) get a substantial amount of revenue from fundraising activities," Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh said, and those events have been canceled because of the pandemic. The groups also face a potential decline in donations and uncertainty about government grants.
Information about the grants is available on the county website. The money will be available to organizations that are based in Montgomery County or do 50% or more of their work there.
Zellers also presented a tax-abatement plan for an apartment development on South Broad Street in Lansdale. The site of a former warehouse will receive tax breaks for five years from the county, the borough and the North Penn School District under a state program that promotes development.
Commissioner Joseph Gale said that the development, with 88% of the units either studios or one-bedroom apartments, will not lead to a big increase in traffic or a burden on the school district.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Solicitor Josh Stein had to tell both speakers to stop after they exceeded the two-minute limit. When a man linked Planned Parenthood with the aging population of the county, Stein told him that "Planned Parenthood is not a matter that will come before the commissioners."
Then Joshua Lennon of Plymouth Meeting asked Gale to resign over comments the commissioner made earlier this year about the Black Lives Matter movement. Lennon has appeared at multiple meetings to criticize Gale.
Arkoosh, a physician, said the county is "fairly stable" at a positive coronavirus testing rate of 3.11, down slightly from a week ago. She said 22,617 residents have been tested in the last two weeks.
Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence Jr. said residents should check the county website for reliable information about voting to counter what he described as "a lot of misinformation" about the Nov. 3 election.
In other business, Gale said military veterans can attend a drive-through resource fair on Friday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post 6956, 320 River Road, Gladwynne.
Mask-wearing and social distancing are required, he said. Veterans can find out about benefits, suicide prevention, and assistance with housing, employment and other needs, Gale said.
The commissioner also approved a proclamation recognizing Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The meeting was held in Norristown and streamed on the Internet, with some audio problems. The next commissioners meeting will be Oct. 1.
