NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Beginning next week, Montgomery County will put in place mask requirements at county buildings.
Masks will be required for all staff and visitors to county buildings and facilities starting on Monday, August 16, according to a news release from the county.
Also, The Montgomery County Commissioners in consultation with the Office of Public Health announced that starting Monday masking is now recommended indoors for the general public.
Thursday marks two weeks that Montgomery County has been in the substantial level of COVID-19 community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) COVID Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The county said it is following CDC guidelines to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent spread of the virus.
For all COVID-19 guidance, people can visit the county's website.
Montgomery County OPH maintains that vaccination is the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic and strongly urges all Montgomery County residents to consider getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death and they also help reduce the spread of the virus in communities, the county said.
Montgomery County offers multiple vaccine clinics at no cost to residents. A list of county-run clinics is located at the county's website.
For general COVID-19 questions or to register for the vaccine by phone, call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at (833) 875-3967. General questions can also be emailed to covid19@montcopa.org.