Montgomery County is seeking brides and grooms to help hotels and restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is looking for 5,000 couples to tie the knot this year. In a typical year, about 4,000 weddings are held in the region, Lisa Karl of the tourism board said during the Montgomery County commissioners meeting Thursday. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic cut that number in half, leading to pent-up demand for nuptials this year.
Weddings, reunions and other gatherings lead to revenue for hotels and restaurants, which suffered from the pandemic and business shutdowns imposed by the State of Pennsylvania.
"It was a tough year," tourism board Chief Executive Mike Bowman told the commissioners, but he said the Montgomery County hospitality industry outperformed the region. The board estimates that hotel room revenue will recover to pre-COVID levels in three years.
"Leisure travel will lead the recovery," Jake Markezin of the tourism group said. The board projects leisure travel to return to 2019 levels (before the pandemic) in 2022.
In other business, the county raised $142 million through bond sales Wednesday. The total interest cost will be 1.95%, Dan Kozloff of PFM Financial Advisors told the board of commissioners, and demand for the debt was high.
"The bids just kept coming in and in," Kozloff said. The county's debt is rated Aaa, the highest rating given by Moody's Corp., which cited the county's manageable debt and pension levels. Citigroup Inc. was the winning bidder for the bond sale.
"The county had a terrific day in the market yesterday," Kozloff said. Six of the 13 bids offered a total cost of under 2%, he said.
Kozloff said $125 million of 20-year debt will pay for capital projects, mainly the renovations at the county's Norristown government center, and $17 million will be allocated to road and bridge work.
The commissioners also heard that the county has preserved more than 10,000 acres of farmland. Scott France of the county planning commission said 10,196 acres have been preserved since the preservation program started in 1990.
Commissioners Valerie Arkoosh, Kenneth Lawrence and Joseph Gale were unanimous in praising the effort. Arkoosh said the farmland program has been a priority for her since she joined the board, while Gale noted the need for open space in a county with more than 830,000 residents.
Chairwoman Arkoosh, a physician, asked Montgomery County residents to be patient with the COVID-19 vaccination process. The state recently expanded eligibility for the first round of shots to anybody 65 and over, and some younger people with certain medical conditions, but the supply of vaccine remains limited.
"There has not yet been any comparable increase in the amount of vaccine we are receiving," Arkoosh said. At the current rate of supply, she said vaccinating the priority 1A group will take a year.
The virtual meeting included two lengthy presentations and ended after 2 1/2 hours. The board's next meeting will be Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
- Jeff Ward
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
