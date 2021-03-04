LGBTQ rainbow background

Montgomery County has unveiled updated LGBTQ health information on its website to help that community connect with medical services.

The new web pages were noted at the commissioners' meeting Thursday in advance of National LGBT Health Awareness Week, which starts March 22.

Richard Buttacavoli of Montgomery's LGBT Business Council said the update helps bring a focus to health disparities.

The LGBTQ community crosses traditional demographic boundaries such as age and race, said Cameron McConkey of Philadelphia Fight, which provides care for HIV patients.

"We want everyone who visits these pages to see themselves reflected in media content that shows the beauty and diversity of our community," McConkey said.

Commission Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh issued a county proclamation in recognition of LGBT Health Awareness Week.

Arkoosh, a physician, also asked for a moment of silence during the virtual meeting in memory of the 1,232 county residents who have died of COVID-19. Montgomery and other counties are not getting enough vaccine to take care of all residents yet.

"We are ready to give the vaccine as soon as we get it," she said, asking that residents continue to wear masks, maintain a six-foot social distance, wash hands frequently and avoid gatherings.

"When it is your turn, please get vaccinated," she said.

Arkoosh, fellow Democrat Kenneth Lawrence Jr. and Republican Joseph Gale voted 3-0 on most of the routine county business Thursday, but Gale dissented on some spending issues.

He objected to a $9.09 million contract to SJ Thomas of Lansdowne for a public safety garage, saying the award was "entirely too expensive."

Gale also voted against contracts Thursday related to renovations of the government campus in Norristown. He has said repeatedly that the $400 million-plus project is too costly.

Those spending bills still passed, 2-1.

The commissioners heard criticism from two residents. David Morgan of Ambler said spending goals should be reviewed to help create housing people can afford, while Mark Jones of Bridgeport said a recent study of the county public defenders office did not consider enough points of view.

"We need bold changes and bold changes will not come from our current legislative framework," Jones said.

County Solicitor Joshua Stein said input from the public and from public defenders is still being solicited.

Bill England, a member of the Cheltenham School District board, thanked Arkoosh and Lawrence for their leadership and support of public schools during the COVID pandemic.

The next board meeting will be March 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

