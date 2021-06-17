NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County's COVID-19 rate is declining to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic, said county Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh.
Arkoosh, a physician, said vaccination is the key to saving lives.
"We have more than 72% of our total population in the county having received at least one dose of the vaccines," she said at the commissioners' meeting in Norristown on Thursday.
"We're seeing a real and sustained decrease in our COVID-19 cases," she said. "As of today, Montgomery County has seen 37 consecutive days below 5% positivity, 26 consecutive days below 50 cases per day and 12 consecutive days below 20 cases per day. We have not seen numbers like that since literally the first week of the pandemic back in March a year ago."
Arkoosh said Montgomery County vaccine clinics are accepting walk-ins, though appointments can be made on the county website. The vaccine is free to all.
The commissioners worked through a light agenda in just under an hour.
Joseph Gale, the lone Republican on the three-member board, objected to a $585,140 construction-management with Skanska USA for work at the county's headquarters.
Gale has objected repeatedly to the $400 million-plus total cost of the renovations. Arkoosh and Kenneth Lawrence Jr. voted for the Skanska agreement, leaving Gale on the short end of a 2-1 count.
During the time allotted to public comment, Lora Lehmann, of Abington, complained, as she has before, about the two-minute limit for speaking. She also asked whether the county oversees the operation of massage parlors, and objected to Solicitor Josh Stein's authority to determine whether public comments are appropriate.
The board's next meeting will be July 1.
Arkoosh is running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, while Gale is a candidate for the Republican race nomination for Pennsylvania governor.