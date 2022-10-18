NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County is sending out mail-in ballots this week to voters who requested one.

Voters can drop off completed mail-in and absentee ballots at one of 12 drop box locations in the county, starting Oct. 29, the county said.

Voters can only drop off their own ballot. Make sure the completed ballot is placed inside the smaller, secrecy envelope first. Then, put the sealed secrecy envelope into the official return envelope and complete the voter’s declaration on the back.

If you still want a mail-in ballot, the deadline to apply is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

The county is also opening satellite offices, for voters who want to apply for their ballot in person. Residents can apply for a mail-in ballot, receive it, complete it, and place it in a secure ballot box at these locations. Appointments are not required.

Drop box locations

All are open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily, from Oct. 29 through Nov. 8 (Election Day), unless otherwise noted.

Cheltenham - Township Tax Office

Township Tax Office, 8230 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027

Lansdale - District Court 38-1-28

District Court 38-1-28, 430 Pennbrook Parkway, Lansdale, PA 19446

Lower Merion - Ludington Library

Ludington Library, 5 South Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Norristown - Airy Street Parking Lot

Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot (Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets) Norristown, PA 19401

Norristown - Inside One Montgomery Plaza

Beginning October 29, this drop box will be available on the following schedule:

Weekdays: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Election Day: 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

One Montgomery Plaza, 425 Swede Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Pottstown - Office of Public Health

Montgomery County Office of Public Health - South Hall, 364 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

(Between N. Evans Street and N. Franklin Street)

Royersford - Victory Park Parking Lot

Victory Park Parking Lot, 2nd & Arch Street, Royersford, PA 19468 (near the electric vehicle charging stations)

Skippack - Montgomery County 4-H Center

Montgomery County 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville, PA 19474

Upper Dublin - Upper Dublin Library

Upper Dublin Library, 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Upper Frederick - Green Lane Park Office

Green Lane Park Office, 2144 Snyder Road, Green Lane, PA 18054

Upper Merion - Upper Merion Township Building

Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Upper Moreland - Willow Grove Annex

Willow Grove Annex, 102 N. York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Satellite office locations

Lansdale Satellite Office

Lansdale County Office, 421 W. Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Open Saturday October 22, 2022, and Sunday October 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pottstown Satellite Office

Montgomery County Office of Public Health, 364 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Open Saturday October 22, 2022, and Sunday October 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Magisterial District Justice Office of Lower Merion

925 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072

Open Sunday October 23, 2022, and Saturday October 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Willow Grove Satellite Office

Willow Grove Annex, 102 N. York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Open Sunday October 23, 2022, and Saturday October 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Norristown Voter Services Office

One Montgomery Plaza, 425 Swede Street, 6th Floor, Norristown, PA 19401

Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday October 23, 2022, and Saturday October 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Norristown Mail-In Balloting Center – for ballot return only

1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, PA 19404

Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.