NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County is sending out mail-in ballots this week to voters who requested one.
Voters can drop off completed mail-in and absentee ballots at one of 12 drop box locations in the county, starting Oct. 29, the county said.
Voters can only drop off their own ballot. Make sure the completed ballot is placed inside the smaller, secrecy envelope first. Then, put the sealed secrecy envelope into the official return envelope and complete the voter’s declaration on the back.
If you still want a mail-in ballot, the deadline to apply is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.
The county is also opening satellite offices, for voters who want to apply for their ballot in person. Residents can apply for a mail-in ballot, receive it, complete it, and place it in a secure ballot box at these locations. Appointments are not required.
Drop box locations
All are open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily, from Oct. 29 through Nov. 8 (Election Day), unless otherwise noted.
Cheltenham - Township Tax Office
Township Tax Office, 8230 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027
Lansdale - District Court 38-1-28
District Court 38-1-28, 430 Pennbrook Parkway, Lansdale, PA 19446
Lower Merion - Ludington Library
Ludington Library, 5 South Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Norristown - Airy Street Parking Lot
Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot (Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets) Norristown, PA 19401
Norristown - Inside One Montgomery Plaza
Beginning October 29, this drop box will be available on the following schedule:
Weekdays: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Election Day: 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
One Montgomery Plaza, 425 Swede Street, Norristown, PA 19401
Pottstown - Office of Public Health
Montgomery County Office of Public Health - South Hall, 364 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
(Between N. Evans Street and N. Franklin Street)
Royersford - Victory Park Parking Lot
Victory Park Parking Lot, 2nd & Arch Street, Royersford, PA 19468 (near the electric vehicle charging stations)
Skippack - Montgomery County 4-H Center
Montgomery County 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville, PA 19474
Upper Dublin - Upper Dublin Library
Upper Dublin Library, 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Upper Frederick - Green Lane Park Office
Green Lane Park Office, 2144 Snyder Road, Green Lane, PA 18054
Upper Merion - Upper Merion Township Building
Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Upper Moreland - Willow Grove Annex
Willow Grove Annex, 102 N. York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090
Satellite office locations
Lansdale Satellite Office
Lansdale County Office, 421 W. Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Open Saturday October 22, 2022, and Sunday October 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pottstown Satellite Office
Montgomery County Office of Public Health, 364 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Open Saturday October 22, 2022, and Sunday October 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Magisterial District Justice Office of Lower Merion
925 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072
Open Sunday October 23, 2022, and Saturday October 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Willow Grove Satellite Office
Willow Grove Annex, 102 N. York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090
Open Sunday October 23, 2022, and Saturday October 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Norristown Voter Services Office
One Montgomery Plaza, 425 Swede Street, 6th Floor, Norristown, PA 19401
Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday October 23, 2022, and Saturday October 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Norristown Mail-In Balloting Center – for ballot return only
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, PA 19404
Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.