NORRISTOWN, Pa. – A tax increase and a “tripledemic” could be in store for Montgomery County residents in the upcoming year.

The 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets were presented to the Montgomery County Commissioners Thursday as the first step in the budget process and it includes a real estate tax increase of 8%.

By a 2 to 1 vote, with commission chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh and vice-chair Joseph Lawrence in favor and Joseph Gale opposed, the commissioners agreed to advertise the proposed budget for public review and discussion prior to a final vote later in the year.

The General Fund budget details were presented by Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone, while Rodney Griffin, Capital Budget Manager, delivered the capital budget details.

Dortone described the proposed budget as “the perfect storm” and the most challenging over the past six years. He said the county is experiencing critical staff shortages and currently has 328 vacancies for budgeted positions. The vacancies include correctional officers, deputy sheriffs, prosecutors, public defenders, and youth center counselors.

According to Dortone, county revenues in 2023 are projected to be $512,142,210. The largest revenue contributor is real estate taxes at $259,698,248.

The average single-family home with a market value of $430,400 will pay $722 in real estate taxes per year, an increase of $53 annually.

The 2023 budget projects $530.7 million in expenditures. Spending highlights pointed out by Dortone include $15.0 million of new personnel costs, $14.9 million for road and bridge construction and $23.9 million of funding for the county pension plan. The budget also includes $8.2 million of cost containment/cost avoidance items, Dortone said.

Griffin told the commissioners that the capital budget for the next year will be $269.8 million, comprising approximately 150 projects. About 42% of the budget goes to the county campus plan, while assets and infrastructure receive 27% of the budget.

Speaking in opposition to the budget, Gale said, “We have to prioritize spending and the cost of the justice center project is entirely too expensive and that’s why we see this pattern of tax increases.”

“Tripledemic” Coming?

Dr. Richard Lawrence, county medical director, presented a flu season update over Zoom. He discussed other infectious diseases in the time of COVID, especially RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and flu.

RSV, Lawrence said, is a fairly common virus but because of COVID restrictions the past few years younger children have not been exposed to it. “Now we are seeing a much earlier peak and a much higher level of severity with the illness,” Dr. Lawrence said.

Likewise, he noted, flu has appeared several months earlier than previous years and is more infectious. Lawrence promoted vaccination for flu and pointed out it can prevent flu, reduce the severity if you do catch the flu, decrease the risk of hospitalization, protect pregnant women, reduce the risk of worsening chronic illnesses, and help protect others.

However, COVID has not disappeared, Dr. Lawrence stated. There is no seasonality to COVID, he said, but we do see an increase from time to time.

“Tying together these three things leads to what we, in the medical community, have been calling a ‘tripledemic,'" Dr Lawrence concluded. “This is already stressing the health care system.”

He then pointed out three mitigation strategies: get the vaccinations for flu and COVID, wash your hands and keep them away from your face and, whenever possible, children or adults who are ill should stay home.

Contract Awards

The supervisors approved two contract amendments for the Ridge Pike Improvement project in the amount of $17,290,749.00 and $8,321,250.00. Also, the supervisors awarded a contract of $1,107,386.00 to SJ Thomas, Lansdown, Pa., for a public safety warehouse.