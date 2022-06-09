NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Home to 50 beds and set on the Norristown State Hospital grounds, Montgomery County's only year-round homeless shelter for singles is set to close June 30.
56-year-old Joe has been staying there for three months after a medical condition prevented him from making rent.
"I'm worried about the handicapped people here," he said of people having to leave.
For 15 years the shelter has been run by nonprofit Resources for Human Development, but after the state gave Norristown borough ownership of the land their lease wasn't renewed. We reached out to the borough for a reason why but at the time of this report our call wasn't returned.
"The most important thing about our services here is they are supportive services," said Regional Director Owen Camuso.
He adds their goal is to take those on the streets and put them in a permanent home.
But now just finding temporary places for the more than 30 residents left is tough, as rents are high and apartment inventory is low.
"We are working diligently with Montgomery County on this and we are going to come up with a solution for that. We are not in the game, and the county is not in the game of kicking people to the streets," he said.
This comes when an annual point-in-time count of the county's homeless showed a 118% increase from 2021.
RHD's Program Director Christina Jordan says area agencies can't keep up.
"When people call and find out and I say sorry we don't have anywhere for you to go. We can give you a tent and you can camp. The reality of that is people have no idea that's how it works sometimes," she said.
The goal now? Building a new shelter with individual apartments to be set in Lower Providence Township, but for those like Joe that's at least a year away.