EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - Law enforcement and Veterans Administration workers met Friday for a training session as part of Montgomery County's "Veterans Response Team."

The response team has been in place for about a year.

It works to help veterans get voluntary treatment and find support, instead of being arrested, when certain situations arise.

Democratic Congresswoman Madeleine Dean sat in on Friday's training session in Eagleville.

If you are, or if you know, a veteran who needs help, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.