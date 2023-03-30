At the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 20,000 soldiers are buried. However, not all have a loved one saying that final goodbye. On the last Thursday of each month, veterans classified as unattended, meaning no family is around, get a full military burial.

On this day it's World War II Army veterans Richard Brooks and John Davison. Their remains are now laid to rest, surrounded with support from strangers.

Vietnam vet George Delia accepted the flag on their behalf.

“I'm honored to do that. We appreciate everything that he's done,” he said.

That no one knew the men mattered little, their ethos earned the appreciation. Nobody appreciated it more than Isabelle Smith. Her husband Ronald served in the Korean War and now lies at the cemetery.

She's a regular at these Thursday services.

“You always, always, always, always have people there,” she said.

Time is limited to honor any World War II veteran. At the end of 2022, there were a little more than 167,000, with 180 dying every day.

The mission of Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck is to make sure the veterans are not buried alone. Since 2020 her office has researched and coordinated the burial of 30 unattended veterans from all wars.

“Because everybody deserves a proper sendoff for the rest of, you know, for the remainder of eternity," she said.

A final call of duty that lives on.

“So, again, we're his family. We're brothers, whatever war you're in. We're here,” said Vietnam vet John Colna.