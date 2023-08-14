MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - From the bathroom, the front pages of area newspapers and online, 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich is Montgomery County's "mane" attraction.

"Rory went with Cheddar Wiz. Rory loves cheese steaks. And when he's running the bases, the team's like, 'Oh, look at all that cheddar blowing,'" said mom Airen Ehrlich of her sons long flowing locks.

Out of 900 nationwide submissions, the Pottstown-area 1st grader is a finalist for Mulletchamp.com best mullet in the country for kids under 12.

Airen says Rory's hair was inspired by Philadelphia Phillies players including legend and fellow "mulleteer" John Kruck, whom he met this summer at Citizens Bank Park.

"We took them over to Sal's Barbershop, which is our local barber here, and yeah, Rory just kind of told us like, 'Hey, I'd like a mullet.' Even the barber was also caught off guard," she said.

Barber Owen O'Connor says the style has taken shape and spread. He's now doing more and more.

"Really, with a mullet, there's really not too much he can do with his business up front and a party in the back," he said while cutting a non-mullet hairdo at his Boyertown shop.

The style dates to ancient Greece. Homer's "Iliad" references the hairdo. In the late 1700s, Ben Franklin, sported a "Skullet."

In the 1970's David Bowie took the style to Mars as Ziggy Stardust, while Paul McCartney used his mullet to mend a broken heart with the song "Silly Love Songs."

In 1994 the term was officially coined by the Beastie Boys song "Mullet Head."

"The community is really strong," said Kevin Begola.

Michigan apparel store owner, Kevin Begola, started the competition in 2020 to beat the doldrums of COVID.

What started as 130 people is now nationwide in a various categories.

It's raised $175,000 this year for former NFL start Jared Allen's Wounded Warriors.

Begola's number one mullet of all time? Billy Ray Cyrus.

Begola says this hairclub is all-inclusive.

"When they're around each other, they love it. They they're just, they feel like they found their people," he said

Rory's mullet mission? Winning, and using the $5,000 prize money, to buy his sister Emma an alpaca for their 10-acre farm.

The winner will be announced Wednesday.