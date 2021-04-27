NORRISTOWN, Pa. | A Montgomery County woman is facing additional charges in connection with the shooting death of her 12-year-old daughter in March.
Authorities charged 31-year-old Daisy Vasquez and her son, 13-year-old Jah'Sir Vasquez, in connection with the death of Jasiyah Vasquez on March 19 inside the family’s Upper Providence Township home.
Investigators allege that Daisy Vasquez asked her son, Jah’sir, to retrieve her 9mm handgun from the car. The district attorney’s office said the firearm was legally registered to her. Home surveillance video recovered by authorities reportedly depicts Jah’sir enter the house with the handgun in his right hand and point it at his sister.
While Jah’sir had the gun pointed in his sister’s direction, it discharged seconds later, and Jasiyah collapsed.
On Tuesday, Daisy Vasquez waived her right to a preliminary hearing, and prosecutors charged her with two extra counts each of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. She now faces three felony counts of child endangerment, three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and single felony counts of hindering prosecution and attempted possession of a firearm by a minor.
Investigators allege she lied about the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death. Daisy Vasquez remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Jah'Sir Vasquez, meanwhile, is being charged as an adult in his sister’s death and faces single counts of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, possessing in instrument of a crime and possession of a firearm by a minor.
During his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the defense showed the home video of the shooting during which Jah’Sir shouted out. The judge temporarily halted the proceedings and continued later without the defendant in the courtroom.