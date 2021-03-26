Bucks County has always had a history with celebrities.
"Writers. Actors. people like Moss Hart, Kate Carlisle, Dorothy Parker. And the most important of all, Oscar Hammerstein," said Valarie Patterson, the marketing director with Kurfiss Sotheby's.
But it seems that lately there's been a renewed interest from the rich and famous.
"In a more general sense we see more major money coming to this area to buy," Patterson said.
Patterson says the well heeled are leaving dense cities like Manhattan and Philadelphia.
The most notable residents lately are supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, their mom, Yolanda, and former One-Direction star Zayn Malik.
But not all the rumors are true.
"Oh, the Leonardo DiCaprio rumor. So I just want to say that he does not live in Bucks County. Similarly, Tina Fey. She's not here," Patterson said.
In 2019, there were 16 homes sold for $2 million and up in Bucks. In 2020, there were 26.
A report from Redfin found that luxury home sales were up 61% nationwide, especially in resort communities.
"We still look pretty favorable from a cost-of-living perspective," Patterson said.
And Buck's laid back environment, partnered will relative affordability, will probably keep the county in high demand.
"It's a little bit of a chance to be under the radar," Patterson said.