KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – More than 80 municipal police departments from counties in southeastern Pennsylvania will join state police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities, officials said.
The state Transportation Department announced Tuesday that police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery will be part of the mobilization, which will run through Aug. 21.
The enforcement wave will focus on heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red-light running and tailgating. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited, PennDOT said.
Law enforcement will use traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement and multi-jurisdictional patrol strategies to identify and cite aggressive drivers.
Any aggressive driver stopped by police will be ticketed.
The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
PennDOT gave these tips If you encounter an aggressive driver:
– Get out of their way and don't challenge them.
– Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures.
– Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.
– Don’t try to follow or pursue the vehicle. You or a passenger may call the police. But if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location.
PennDOT said that in 2021, there were 1,483 aggressive driving crashes that resulted in 27 fatalities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
Aggressive driving crashes are categorized as those involving at least two aggressive driving factors, such as running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for conditions.
To learn more about aggressive driving and other PennDOT safety initiatives, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.
Participating police departments are:
BUCKS COUNTY: Townships of Bedminster, Bensalem, Bristol, Buckingham, Doylestown, Falls, Hilltown, Lower Southampton, Middletown, New Britain, Newtown, Northampton, Plumstead, Richland, Solebury, Upper Southampton, Warrington and Warwick, and boroughs of Penndel, Quakertown and Yardley.
HESTER COUNTY: Townships of Caln, East Coventry, Easttown, North Coventry, Tredyffrin, Upper Uwchlan Township, West Brandywine, West Goshen, Westtown-East Goshen, West Whiteland and Willistown; boroughs of Downingtown and West Chester; and Southern Chester County Regional.
DELAWARE COUNTY: Townships of Aston, Bethel, Chester, Haverford, Marple, Newtown, Radnor, Ridley, Springfield, Upper Darby, Upper Providence; the boroughs of Eddystone, Glenolden, Lansdowne, Upland and Yeadon; and the city of Chester.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Townships of Abington, Douglas, Franconia, Hatfield, Limerick, Lower Merion, Lower Moreland, Lower Pottsgrove, Lower Providence, Montgomery, New Hanover, Plymouth, Springfield, Towamencin, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion, Upper Moreland, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, West Norriton, West Pottsgrove, Whitemarsh and Whitpain; and the boroughs of Bridgeport, Collegeville, Conshohocken, Norristown, Pottstown and West Conshohocken.