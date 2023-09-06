Most of Longwood Gardens will reopen Thursday as the hunt for murderer Danelo Cavalcante has moved toward the east.



The Chester County attraction's Meadow Garden will remain closed, according to Longwood's website.



"The search for the escaped prisoner has moved east toward Creek Road and is no longer active on Longwood's property," the website said Wednesday. "Longwood will open for regular hours on Thursday."

The usual hours Thursday are from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.



The search for Danelo Cavalcante is now in Day 7. He was convicted of the 2021 murder of his girlfriend and is wanted for another killing in his native Brazil. He escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday by climbing a wall, making his way through razor wire and running across a roof, according to Deputy Warden Howard Holland.



Cavalcante was spotted on video on the Longwood property in Chester County late Monday night.



Longwood closed Saturday and Sunday, and opened Monday but with limited access. The gardens are not open on Tuesdays and closed Wednesday because of the manhunt.



The property covers more than 1,000 acres with formal gardens, a conservatory and other buildings, along with meadows and forests.



Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted multiple times since his escape. He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, curly black hair, according to Pennsylvania State Police.



Lt. Col. George Bivens with the State Police said Cavalcante has obtained some supplies since escaping.



Longwood Gardens is off Route 1 in Chester County, about 45 minutes west of Philadelphia. Its conservatory is home to tropical, desert and carnivorous plants. The gardens are the scene of an annual holiday light display that draws huge crowds. Longwood's fountains are set to music, also drawing thousands of viewers.



The gardens are also a research center and home to more than 10,000 plant varieties.



The garden was once the estate of Pierre S. Dupont (1870-1954). He set up a foundation to take care of the gardens after his death. During his business career, Dupont was head of his family's chemical and gunpowder company, and he later was president of General Motors.



The gardens are expanding under a new program, Longwood Reimagined, adding buildings and new indoor and outdoor gardens.