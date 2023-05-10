U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - A woman accused of shooting and killing her two sons in Bucks County in May 2022 is headed to trial.

Trinh Nguyen waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday, according to court documents. She is charged with first-degree murder, attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey and Nelson Tini died of their injuries. Jeffrey, 13, was in eighth grade. Nelson, 9, was in third grade.

Detectives have said she planned the killings at least a week earlier, leaving a handwritten will dated April 25, 2022 that gave instructions on what to do with her and her sons' remains. Nguyen shot the boys in their beds, the county district attorney said.

Prosecutors also say she tried to shoot a neighbor, but her gun did not fire.

She was found later that morning in her minivan, after ingesting heroin in an attempt to kill herself, she later told a judge.

Investigators found out Nguyen was being evicted from her home and was to be out by Tuesday, May 3, the day after the shooting.