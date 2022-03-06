MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia woman and her son are charged with the murder of a man in Bucks County.
Investigators say Christopher Wilson, 52 was gunned down outside his workplace in Middletown Township back in December 2020.
55-year-old Joyce Brown-Rodriguez and her 33-year-old son Kahlill Brown have been arraigned on criminal homicide and related charges. Both were denied bail.
The charges stem from a grand jury probe that recommended charges against the pair.
Investigators say Wilson, a father of 9, was fatally shot while waiting to start his work shift at a recycling facility on Wheeler Way.
Witnesses reported the shooter approached Wilson on foot and shot him several times, continuing to shoot when he fell to the ground.
Prosecutors allege the mother and son conspired to kill Wilson after a romantic relationship between Wilson and Brown-Rodriguez ended.