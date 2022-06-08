NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A Montgomery County woman entered a guilty plea Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of her 12-year-old daughter.
Daisy Vasquez pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and providing a firearm to a minor, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
She was sentenced to 90 days in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. At 90 days, she will be put on house arrest for eight and a half months, followed by four years of probation, the DA's office said. Vasquez must also undergo mental health treatment and cannot own or possess a firearm.
She must also comply with a family court custody order, which does not allow her to see her son, according to the DA's office.
Vasquez and her son, 13-year-old Jah'Sir Vasquez, had been charged in connection with the death of Jasiyah Vasquez on March 19, 2021, inside the family's Upper Providence Township home.
Investigators allege that Daisy Vasquez asked her son, Jah'sir, to retrieve her 9mm handgun from the car. The district attorney's office said the firearm was legally registered to her. Home surveillance video recovered by authorities reportedly depicts Jah'sir enter the house with the handgun in his right hand and point it at his sister.
While Jah'sir had the gun pointed in his sister's direction, it discharged seconds later, and Jasiyah collapsed.
Jah'sir got probation after admitting to involuntary manslaughter.