CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County community is grieving the loss of a mother and teacher.

Authorities say she was shot and killed in a drive-thru lane, with her 11-year-old son watching.

The district attorney says Rachel King, 35, turned into the Melrose Shopping Center in Cheltenham Township around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and got into the Dunkin' drive-thru lane.

Witnesses say a car had been following King's SUV.

Investigators say the driver of that car parked a short distance away, got out and walked up to King's window and fired multiple gunshots.

He is described as a Black male, with a thin build, wearing light-colored pants and a dark sweatshirt.

The boy in the backseat was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the car involved or the shooting is asked to call Cheltenham Township police at 215-885-1600 or Montgomery County detectives at 610-226-5553. Tips can also be called into the Montco Detective Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).