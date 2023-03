UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A motorcycle and a school bus were involved in a crash in Lehigh County Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash at the 4400 block of Churchview Road in Upper Milford Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Branosky said the motorcycle driver was hurt.

There were kids on the bus, but the bus driver and the children were not hurt.

Churchview is currently closed at Vera Cruz Road.