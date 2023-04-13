motorcycle

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery County.

The motorcycle and a pickup truck collided around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309 at Garden Golf Boulevard, near the Montgomery Mall, said emergency dispatchers.

The motorcyclist was killed, and the coroner was called to the scene, dispatchers said.

No word on what led to the crash or the victim's name.

