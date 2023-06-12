NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Montgomery County.

It happened in New Hanover Township, at Route 663 (N. Charlotte Street) and Swamp Pike, just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

It appears an SUV and a motorcycle collided.

The county coroner was called to the scene.

Authorities at the scene said the motorcyclist was killed. That person's name has not yet been released.

Police say they scheduled a news conference later Monday morning to release more information.