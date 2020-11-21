UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being involved in a crash in Montgomery County late Friday night.
Upper Merion Twp. Police, fire crews, and EMS were dispatched at around 10:28 p.m. to River Road at the entrance of a Federal Express facility.
According to police, upon arrival the vehicles were on fire and bystanders had dragged the operator of the motorcycle to safety.
The motorcyclist was a 1998 Honda found to have been traveling southbound on River Road. The other vehicle was a 2012 Jeep travelling northbound on River Road.
Police say as the Jeep was making a left turn into the Federal Express property the two vehicles collided.
The operator of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to Suburban Hospital with what appeared to be life threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (610) 265-3232.