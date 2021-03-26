More than 1,000 miles from her Bucks County home, complete strangers were moved to show up outside a hotel in Miami Beach, to remember Christine Englehardt.
The 24-year-old was in Miami Beach last week, when investigators say two men drugged her on the way back to her hotel room, then raped and robbed her.
Englehardt was later found dead by hotel staff.
21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor, both from North Carolina, were arrested and charged with sexual battery and burglary.
But investigators say the autopsy could upgrade those charges to murder, depending on what's found surrounding the "little green pill" that the men told police they gave to Englehardt.
Mourners said it was a sad scene. One woman said she was about the same age as Englehart and she said it shook her, because that could've been her.
She and others showed up to pay their respects for a young woman who they say, didn't deserve to die.
Back home, her family is reportedly busy setting up funeral arrangements, and a GoFundMe set up by a friend has now passed $50,000.
The two suspects are being held without bail, after a judge angrily told them, they left a helpless young woman behind, who wasn't even able to call 911 for help.
Englehart's friends say she was a good person who would do anything for anybody.
Now, they are left doing what they can for her, as they prepare to say goodbye.
Englehardt's employer, Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Newtown, Pennsylvania, posted a photo of her with the message, "She was a shining light in our company and will be missed immensely. Her smile, her laugh and her wonderful energy will always be cherished and remembered."