MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash in Bucks County sent a car off the road and into a ditch.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 663 and Allentown Road in Milford Township.

A photographer for 69 News says it appeared four vehicles were involved.

Crews had the scene blocked off for hours as they assessed the damage.

It appears at least one person was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.