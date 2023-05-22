L. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured, one critically, after a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County Monday afternoon.

Police in Lower Makefield Township responded to the crash on Stony Hill Road just south of the Newtown Bypass (Route 332) around 1:30 p.m.

An initial investigation determined that a Mini Cooper driven by a male exited the Lower Makefield office complex on to Stony Hill Road, police said. The Mini Cooper hit an SUV traveling north on Stoney Hill Road, according to a news release from the Lower Makefield Township Police Department.

Police say that, after being hit, the BMW spun around and rolled over.

Five people were inside the BMW, two of whom were ejected from the vehicle, township police said. Three other people were extricated.

The operator of the Mini Cooper was treated on the scene.

The occupants of the BMW were treated by responding fire, police, and paramedic personnel. Numerous rescue squad units (Yardley-Makefielf, Pendell-Middletown-Newtown), as well as their respective fire and police, responded to the scene, according to police.

The people that were in the SUV were treated and transported to area hospitals. Their condition at this time is unknown. Police say that a fifth occupant was medevacked by helicopter to Temple Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Lower Makefield and County Accident Investigators are investigating the crash.

Stony Hill Road will be closed until the conclusion of the scene investigation. Police say drivers should avoid the area.