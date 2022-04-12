S. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – Multiple people were injured in a one-truck collision in Chester County.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 100 and Route 23 in South Coventry Township.
The Ridge Fire Company deputy chief said a hardware company truck drove into a 4-foot cement retaining wall.
The deputy chief said the the front of the vehicle caught fire and a passerby used a fire extinguisher to put it out.
An official says the road was closed for about two hours clearing the area.