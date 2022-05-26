Incident in Pottstown

Courtesy Jayson Wagner

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Multiple people have been injured after a reported house explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County Thursday night.

Crews were sent to the 400 block of North Washington Street shortly after 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and police officers are on scene, and police tape have been set up. Debris could be seen littering the streets.

Pottstown reported house explosion

Dispatchers say there are multiple injuries, and people have been transported to the hospital.

69 News Reporter Hanna O' Reilly will have more on the story on 69 News at 10 and 10:30.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.