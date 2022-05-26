POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Multiple people have been injured after a reported house explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County Thursday night.
Crews were sent to the 400 block of North Washington Street shortly after 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and police officers are on scene, and police tape have been set up. Debris could be seen littering the streets.
Dispatchers say there are multiple injuries, and people have been transported to the hospital.
