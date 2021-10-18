LANCASTER, Pa. - Police say a fight between two people at a mall in Lancaster County escalated and led to four people being shot.
It happened Sunday at the Park City Mall.
Police say the person who fired the first shot is in the hospital awaiting charges.
They say an uninvolved bystander who legally owned a gun, heard shots and fired at the first shooter.
Another person involved in the fight and a woman walking in the mall were also hit during the altercation.
Police say all four victims are expected to survive.
The mall reopened Monday.