LANCASTER, Pa. - Police say a fight between two people at a mall in Lancaster County escalated and led to four people being shot.

It happened Sunday at the Park City Mall.

Police say the person who fired the first shot is in the hospital awaiting charges.

They say an uninvolved bystander who legally owned a gun, heard shots and fired at the first shooter.

Another person involved in the fight and a woman walking in the mall were also hit during the altercation.

Police say all four victims are expected to survive.

The mall reopened Monday. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.