RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Several vehicles were involved in a serious crash in Bucks County on Monday.

It happened mid-morning in the 500 block of Tollgate Road, off of Route 309, in Richland Township, near Quakertown.

A car ended up off the road and heavily damaged, and a box truck could be seen with front-end damage. It's not clear if other vehicles were involved.

Township police said the crash happened between Maple Lawn Lane and Richland Terrace, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

No word yet on what happened or the extent of injuries.