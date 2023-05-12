PHILADELPHIA – Thousands of Swifties from all across Pennsylvania and beyond are taking over Philly this weekend.

GETTING TO THE CONCERT & THE TAYLOR SWIFT MURAL UNVEILING

"It took us like six hours," said Kami McLarn, who came from Virginia.

"It's my first Taylor Swift concert. Just excited to be in the environment with everyone, singing all the songs, seeing everyone's outfits, seeing Taylor, just screaming every word," said Kristin Browning, who also came from Virginia.

"I've been waiting for like six months," Juliana Sladek from New Jersey said about the concert.

The morning started with the unveiling of a mural in South Philly at Second and South street. It says "In My Philly Era."

"I love it," said Melissa Udowenko of Bensalem. "The artist is so sweet, too."

"It was so pretty," said Abby Udowenko, Melissa's daughter.

"Philly needs to do something for Taylor because it's like kind of her hometown show, like how iconic would it be if we just got a mural," said mural artist Emily Kelley.

Believe it or not, it was Kelley's first mural.

"You Google everything you possibly can," said Kelley. "I've watched every single YouTube video, every Google Earth. I'm a graphic designer so that part was easy. That part was natural for me. After that, I kind of just brainstormed ways we could have people come and help me paint it."

Q102 has given out about 20 pairs of tickets, including three to lucky winners checking out the mural.

"I really wasn't going to call but she made me," said Abby Udowenko about entering the contest.

"We're going to Taylor Swift on Sunday," said Melissa Udowenko. "So excited. Best Mother's Day gift ever!"

"Got two tickets to Taylor Swift for my wife and my daughter," said Alexander Christodoulou from New Jersey. "I told her on text and she's going crazy."

The cities Taylor Swift visits, she basically takes over. SETPA has added temporary extra services for the extravaganza. Lincoln Financial Field has about 70,000 seats that will be packed all weekend long.

SURPRISE SONGS

One of the things that's unique about this tour is Taylor Swift plays "surprise songs" at each show. Some super fans have been charting out all of the ones she plays. It's a huge trend on social media. Then they predict which songs she'll shock fans with next.

"I'm excited for the surprise songs," said Erica White, from Virginia.

"Putting those surprise songs in there lets us as fans have that little taste of our own personal concert," said a fan from Royersford.

69 News asked fans what surprise songs they think Taylor Swift is saving for Philadelphia.

"Gold Rush or Seven just because Gold Rush for the Eagles, you know, go Birds! And Seven because she mentions Pennsylvania and what better place than right now," said a fan from Gilbertsville.

"I think she's also going to play Cornelia Street," said Lucy Blumbert from Maryland.

Most agree she will sing Ronan, which was written after a fan of hers died of cancer.

"She posted like a blog online of all of these poems about his life," said Kami McLarn from Virginia. "His mom is coming to the show tonight as well."

"It would have been his 16th birthday," said Emily Kelley, the mural artist.

The lineup is a mix of songs that helped fans through both their toughest times and their most triumphant.

Many fans say they feel they grew up with Taylor Swift, and now, can't wait to see her perform songs from all of those eras.

"I'm just so thrilled. I feel like it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Blumbert.