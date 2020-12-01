LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man is now facing murder charges in the sexual assault and death of his 10-month-old daughter.
Austin Stevens, 29, was charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder, in addition to the charges he was already facing in the death of his daughter, Zara Scruggs, said the county district attorney's office on Tuesday.
The new charges come after the county coroner's office finalized the cause of Scruggs' death as blunt force head trauma, and officially ruled her death a homicide, the DA said.
“The coroner’s office’s ruling that this 10-month-old baby’s death was homicide confirms what our investigation showed: Zara died a deeply disturbing death at the hands of her father. Stevens will have to answer to murder charges,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele, in a news release.
Authorities say Stevens and the baby were the only ones home at the time of Scruggs' death, and that the baby was the victim of sexual assault.
Investigators say Stevens had searched on his phone for nearly an hour about what to do if a baby isn't breathing, before calling 911.
Stevens was first charged in October with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, rape of a child and aggravated assault.
He was jailed on $1 million bail, but during a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, prosecutors will move to revoke bail, as there is no bail for murder charges.