POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Pottstown GoFourth! Festival is right around the corner and promises to be a memorable event for the entire family.

Festival organizers are putting the finishing touches on a day filled with entertainment, food and exciting activities.

The Pottstown GoFourth! Festival street fest is set to begin at the conclusion of the 4th of July parade and runs until 4 p.m.

It will take place on High Street between Penn and York Streets and will feature various musical acts at Smith Plaza.

"We are thrilled to bring the community another fantastic celebration of Independence Day with our street fest & fireworks party, " said Amy Bathurst Francis, co-chair of Pottstown GoFourth! "With something to see, do and taste for people of all ages, it promises to be a day of fun and festivities that no one will want to miss."

The entertainment lineup kicks-off immediately after the parade with the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner by Jo Ann Bathurst, followed by country music favorite Stephanie Grace.

The upbeat sounds of Hector Rosado Y Orchestra Hache will take the stage at 12:45 pm.

Headliners Modern Luxe will return for their third appearance at the festival, performing at 2:30 p.m. and closing out the show with their energetic blend of dance and party music.

While the music is playing, those in attendance can enjoy food and beverages as well as artisans and vendors near Smith Plaza.

As sundown approaches, visitors can head over to Memorial Park for the fireworks party from 5 to 10 p.m. The park will feature food trucks, a Sly Fox Beer Garden, inflatables and a carnival game attraction.

The fireworks finale, sponsored by Precision Polymer Products, starts promptly at 9:30 p.m.