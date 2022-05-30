POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Utility crews returned to the site of an explosion authorities said left five people dead on Hale Street in Pottstown last Thursday. Debris still hangs from nearby trees. Damaged vehicles with shattered windows, sit on the street. Pairs of shoes sit among the rubble.
"It's tragic, you know all the way around," said neighbor Beatriz Santos.
Santos' home next to where the explosion took place is condemned. She said she was in a car nearby with her sister when she heard it.
"After I could see through the smoke and all the debris, and I seen that my house had a hole in it, all I could think was I got to go check it out and see what's going on," said Santos.
She said her pets were inside, as well as her son.
"I thought he was at work, so when I got here, he's hanging out the window," said Santos.
Santos said he was okay, and neighbors held up a ladder to get him down because the stairs were gone.
"He said it felt like it went through him," said Santos.
Authorities said four children and a woman were killed. A makeshift memorial with flowers and stuffed animals sits against the fence. According to a GoFundMe, the parents are in the hospital.
"I just can't believe this happened. That's a shame," said Santos.
As for Santos, she said she has been staying at a motel and awaiting word on what is next. PECO tells us it is assisting authorities in the investigation.