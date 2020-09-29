PERKASIE, Pa. - Breweries have cleared many hurdles over the last six months, and now aluminum cans are the latest obstacle.
"It's been a crazy couple months," said Brett Trump, CFO of Free Will Brewing Co. in Perkasie, Bucks County. "We would order a truckload of 25 palettes for 16oz cans. The lead time for a truckload is pushed to January or February."
He says since the pandemic, most people are buying beer for home, and it's become nearly impossible to get a hold of cans.
"I cannot get 12-ounce cans at all and it's hurting us,” Trump said. “I have maybe a couple pallets left and after that I don't know what I'm gonna do."
Like most small breweries, Free Will is relying on can sales to make up for the losses caused by the governor's restrictions. They also added shipping with UPS.
"The Bud Houses, MillerCoors, have just bought them all. We can't compete with them, obviously," Trump said.
The lack of cans has forced them to slow down production at a time when every dollar counts.
"It's hard to make a schedule when you don't know how many and if you're going to get cans," Trump said. "My worry honestly is my employees."
In the meantime, Brett is sourcing cans from anywhere he can. Can manufacturers across the country say they're adding production lines to keep up with demand.
Brett is cautiously optimistic. "They're predicting December, January it's going to get back to more normal,” he said.