RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill rapidly approaches, a business offering a taste of the tropics is coming soon to upper Bucks County.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, is expected to open in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to franchisee Dipesh Bhatt.

The cafe will operate 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in the space between MOD Pizza and Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union in an outparcel building in the Trainer's Corner shopping center, just outside Quakertown.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe was founded in 1997 and opened its first franchise location in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1998, according to the company's online franchising page. It has more than 1,150 locations across the United States with a goal to reach 1,500 by 2025.

There are more than two dozen locations in Pennsylvania, including other outposts in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester and Lancaster counties.

"Today’s consumers need an escape more than ever, and they seek out healthier food options that make them happy," a message on the franchising page reads. "We continue to share the craveability of the tropics and satisfy the tastes of our health-conscious guests."

The chain offers around two dozen signature smoothies, including "Super Veggie" options like Detox Island Green (spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, banana and ginger); "Balanced Fusions" such as Chia Banana Boost (banana, chia seeds, almonds, whole-grain oats, cinnamon, dates and coconut with choice of peanut butter or strawberries); "Fruit Blends" such as Red Sangria (spiced apple and pear blend, blueberries, kiwi, pomegranate, white grape juice, orange juice and non-fat yogurt); and "Tropical Treats" such as Bahama Mama (strawberries, pineapple, coconut and white chocolate).

Smoothies can be customized with supplements and fresh add-ins such as ground flaxseed, raw almonds, whey protein, vitamin B12 and Vital Proteins collagen.

"We work with suppliers that make us a force for good," a message on the business' franchising page reads. "Our commitment to responsibly sourced, safe and quality ingredients means more than just delicious food and smoothies; it means we can Inspire Better and spread sunshine all around."

For food, customers can enjoy sandwiches such as chicken caprese and avocado grilled cheese; wraps such as Caribbean jerk chicken and hummus veggie; flatbreads such as Hawaiian BBQ Island (grilled chicken, melted mozzarella and cheddar, barbecue sauce, roasted pineapple salsa and scallions); and quesadillas such as Santa Fe (grilled chicken, black beans, roasted red pepper and onion, queso blanco, cheddar, smoked cheese blend and roasted tomato salsa).

Other menu highlights include sides such as kale and apple slaw and maple-kissed sweet potatoes; breakfast options such as a Southwest egg wrap and peanut butter banana crunch flatbread; and "Fan Faves" such as a chipotle chicken flatbread, Buffalo chicken wrap, three-cheese chicken quesadilla and turkey bacon ranch sandwich.

"We make eating better easy breezy with fresh, made-to-order smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads that instantly boost your mood," a message on the business' website reads.

For more information, including the chain's full menu, visit the company's website.