BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. | Strong winds and heavy rain may have kept some residents awake Thursday night in Bucks County. The National Weather Service said Friday the bad weather was caused by an EF1 tornado.
A strong storm tore through portions of Hilltown Township to Bedminster Township, the NWS said. The tornado, which touched down shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, had maximum winds of 100 mph.
Driving around the area, you can see heavily damaged homes, fallen power lines and uprooted trees.
Crews are working to repair damage to power lines across the county. On Bedminster Road, debris is still lying in the roadway as a result of Thursday night's storm and tornado.
According to PECO Electric's outage map the area does have electricity, and fewer than 1,000 customers have their power out across its service area.
In this area the damage appears to thankfully only to be limited to some downed trees. The few homes around here don't appear to be damaged.