BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. | Strong winds and heavy rain may have kept some of residents awake last night. The National Weather Service is saying this was caused by a confirmed tornado.
A strong storm tore through several areas like Bedminster Township, Bucks County. Driving around the area, you can see heavily damaged homes, fallen power lines and uprooted trees.
The National Weather Service now says its investigating a tornado that touched down in that area. Currently, crews are working to repair damage to power lines across the county.
On Bedminster Road right, debris is still lying in the roadway as a result of Thursday night's storm and tornado.
Anyone looking can see over crews with PECO electric are working on the power lines.
According to the company's outage map this area does have electricity, and fewer than a thousand customers have the power out across its service area.
In this area the damage appears to thankfully only be limited to some downed trees.
The few homes around here don't appear to be damaged.
But we're going to continue surveying the damage in the area and we're going to bring you the latest details coming up tonight on 69 News at 4 p.m.