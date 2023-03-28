POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania agency says natural gas did not cause the Pottstown house explosion that killed a woman and four kids nearly a year ago.

The Safety Division of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) released its findings from an investigation into the May 2022 blast.

The investigation found no evidence that public utility natural gas service contributed to the deadly explosion, the PUC said.

Further investigation into the cause of the blast will now focus on the inside of the house, the agency said.

PUC investigators found that the house on Hale Street that exploded was not being provided with natural gas service by PECO, and the closest gas main was near the sidewalk on the street, up from the house, the report says.

Authorities did find several gas leaks on Hale Street during the investigation, but the PUC determined the gas did not make it into the home.

Some low-level methane readings were found in the yard, meaning they may be coming from another source, but "these readings were found inconclusive, with the highest likelihood that they were not a contributing factor to the event," the PUC says.

The agency noted propane service was seen in the back of the home, but that is outside of the jurisdiction of the PUC.

AmeriGas had said soon after the explosion that one of its propane tanks was at the home in question.

So what did cause the house to explode? The PUC says the focus of any further investigation will focus on the inside of the home, but the PUC is not involved in that aspect.

69 News has reached out to Pottstown authorities for updates on what the report means for the investigation.

The May 26 violent explosion rocked the Pottstown neighborhood, completely leveling the twin home and damaging others nearby. Four kids and their grandmother died. The kids' parents were severely injured.