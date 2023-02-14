The flowers are set, the decorations are hung, the catered food is prepared, and the crowd is ready to go.

"So, what are you feeling right now?" I asked Marvel Rogers.

"I'm a little nervous," he said.

He's nervous for his and Jacqueline Pegram's wedding. They got married, along with 22 other couples. Welcome to the second annual Vows and Valentine's ceremony inside the Bucks County Courthouse Administration rotunda.

Seven couples at a time were married in the two-hour ceremony. The event increased from 16 couples last year.

The wedding extravaganza cost the county a budget-friendly $2500, but it was free for couples like Matt Lukes and Brooke Godin.

"Sounded cute, something to do on Valentine's Day," said Godin.

"It's a lot cheaper?"

"Yes," she laughed.

The idea stems from the Vows for Veterans program. Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphan Court Linda Bodrin says donations and fundraisers paid for the public display of affection.

She adds it's a bit more fun than proving someone's will in court.

"To be able to take the next step and actually do a wedding, it's a nice way for government to interact with the community, so that is the fun part for us," she said.

It was an emotional moment for Jennifer Grinnan, marrying her high school sweetheart Steven, after being apart for 23 years.

"It's full circle for us. It's the happiest day of our life," she said.

As for Marvel and Jacquline, it was a 16-year relationship cemented.

"I love this woman with all my heart," he said.

The power of love on full display.