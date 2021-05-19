POTTSTOWN, Pa. – A dramatic rescue unfolded in Pottstown Tuesday after a man rescued a woman from her own dogs.
Neighbors on Maplewood Drive say the three dogs that live at the house have attacked their owner before — but never like this.
"She was crying out the whole time, 'Please help me, stop, please help!'" said Fred Davison. "I grabbed my firearm and I tried to get into the house a couple different ways and couldn't, so I shot out the front door and unlocked it and was able to get in."
That's when Davison says he had no choice but to shoot one of the dogs in order to get close to the other dog that was violently attacking the woman, who was bleeding very badly.
"It was very bad in there," Davison said. "It looked like a crime scene in there."
He added, "I kept my weapon on the dog to make sure it didn't get a second wind and come back after her, and she listened, she stayed down until the ambulance got here and the police got here."
When the police arrived, they found two of the dogs dead and animal control had to tranquilize the third. They also found 12 puppies.
"A puppy came out and I held on to that puppy because of broken glass on the ground and I just held onto that puppy until animal control could take it," said neighbor Denise Lawrence.
No word yet on what will happen to the third dog or those 12 puppies but one police officer did say he knows one thing: Fred Davison absolutely saved the woman's life.
"I just think that I was just doing what anybody would do," said Davison. "I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time."
The woman remains in the hospital.