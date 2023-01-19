A community in Montgomery County is coming to terms with the discovery of Jennifer Brown's body. The mother of two had been missing for about two weeks. Over those two weeks, 69 News has spoken with her family, friends and neighbors.

Following the District Attorney's announcement, we spoke with more neighbors in Brown's Limerick Township community on Thursday. Many have told 69 News they think keeping Brown's case in the public may have helped speed up the discovery.

"I think having this out in the news was the best thing for everyone," neighbor Johanna Dobson said. "I know, they now know what happened to their daughter, sister, family."

Dobson says she's known Jennifer Brown for three or four years now.

"It was my greatest fear," she said.

Dobson's greatest fear came true Wednesday, when Brown's body was found in a warehouse area on Spring Street in Royersford 1.6 miles from Brown's home.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office says a bystander found the body and alerted local police.

"It's still a very painful, tragic situation and I don't understand why this happened to her," Dobson said. "And that's going to remain for a long time."

Brown was first reported missing when she didn't pick up her son from school. That's one of the things many neighbors discussed - whether they knew Brown, or didn't - many said they always saw her outside, waiting for her son to get off the bus.

Dobson and so many others in the community say they've been shaken by this.

"It's been ongoing and ongoing up until yesterday," Dobson said. "And everybody constantly hoping and praying that whoever had Jennifer was going to release her, bring her back to her family."

It seemed the entire community was involved: handing out flyers at events, holding a vigil. Some even took it upon themselves to kayak in the nearby river, in an attempt to aid in the search.

Now, family, friends and neighbors all want justice.

"They still need full closure," Dobson said of Brown's loved ones. "They still need to know who did this. And I'm sure with all the wonderful detectives, officers out there, they're going to come to the bottom of this."

As of now, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been made known.