QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - It looks like any street, Pennsylvania.
But this is Quakertown, Bucks County. The folks on Juniper Street are out in force, digging out from under double-digit snowfall. Tom Geiger, the unofficial mayor of the street, says neighbors help each other by shoveling snow and using a little sarcasm.
"We like to you know, bust on each other," Geiger said. "You know, like did you shovel correctly and why did you put the snow there?"
When we rolled up, Bill, the guy behind a snow blower, became camera shy and ran inside. Lee Supper says it's just more fuel for the friendly fire.
Across the street, Kyle McCallister is a newcomer to the neighborhood.
"It was actually kind of a shock to see everybody out here. My last storm I lived on a corner and I shoveled it by myself," McCallister said.
He says his neighbors cleared his walk not once, but twice this storm. So he grabbed a shovel to return the favor, all while entertaining daughter Raelynn with a snow slide.
"She loves the snow," McCallister said.
And so does Juniper Street.
"It's probably one of the best parts of living here," Supper said.
Because here, snow means togetherness.