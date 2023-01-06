LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother.

43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news.

"Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. He, along with Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage, are asking for information that can help authorities locate Brown.

She was last seen this past Tuesday afternoon by a friend and business associate.

Brown, who lives on Stratford Court in Limerick Township, is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Neighbors say she's a single mother, but her son was sleeping over at a friend's house Tuesday night.

Officials say she was supposed to pick up her son from the bus the following afternoon.

Neighbors who didn't know her well tell 69 News that she was often seen outside waiting for her son to come home from school. Those who knew her better say she was very vigilant about her son all the time, so to not show up was extremely unlike her.

But, perhaps most unsettling, her car was parked outside her home. Her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside the home.

Officials say Brown's personal cellphone has not been found, and it has not been communicating since Wednesday morning.

Friday night around 8 p.m. Philadelphia police were seen combing the area.

Brown's family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that may help law enforcement to locate her.

Friends of Brown in the neighborhood say they are holding a vigil by Brown's home Saturday at 5 p.m.

Officials are asking anyone with any information that might help locate Brown to please contact the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.