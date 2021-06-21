POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A neighborhood in Pottstown is grieving after a teenage boy and his father were killed early Monday morning when their house caught fire, and the mother later died after being transported to a hospital.
Firefighters say the home on East Fifth Street in Pottstown caught fire around 2 a.m. Monday, trapping a family inside.
Ora Moran happened to see the aftermath as she took her dog out.
"I looked across the way and find out that my neighbors house is smoking out the doors," said Moran. "It was coming out of the roof."
Inside the home was 48-year-old Joseph Norton, his wife and teenage son. Joseph Norton and his son did not make it out alive. Norton's wife was flown to a hospital in Lehigh County in critical condition but was also confirmed dead Monday night.
"I feel so bad for them, I really do," said John Weston, who lives next door. He said his daughter is trying to grasp what happened.
"My daughter kept knocking on the door and the fireman took the father and the dog and the mother away and she said, that little boy is in there somewhere, because they don't go anywhere without each other," continued Weston.
Neighbors said they were nice people and had a strong father-son bond. They also had a love of baseball.
"He was a hell of a baseball player," said Weston. "He might throw that ball about 75 mph."
"He would practice everyday, so we would hear him outside and they were very much involved in his life," said Moran.
Pottstown firefighters say at this point they haven't found any working smoke alarms in the house. It's still an ongoing investigation and there's no word yet on what caused the fire.