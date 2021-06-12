L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man was found dead in his burned-out home after gunshots, explosions and fire rattled a neighborhood on Thursday.
The body of 66-year-old Thomas Razzi was found in the rubble of his Lower Providence Township home late Thursday night, nearly 12 hours after the whole incident started.
Authorities say it started when a code enforcement officer was doing a follow-up visit with Razzi at his home on Cardin Place.
Officers say Razzi came to the door, and then pulled out a gun.
The code enforcement officer called for backup, and when it came Razzi reportedly went back inside the house. Then came gunfire, explosions, and a massive fire.
The fire leveled Razzi's place, then spread. Authorities say the fire destroyed two other homes and damaged three more. The neighborhood was left reeling.
"It's crazy," said Catherine Tuminski. "It's just crazy something like this is happening behind my house."
The Elsayed family lives right next door to Razzi. Mom and Dad were at work when this all happened. The police jumped in to rescue their kids.
The Elsayed family is now homeless. They say they have nothing but the clothes on their backs.
"The house burned to the ground," said Sam Elsayed. "All completely to the to the ground. There's nothing left."
A GoFundMe for the family is raising money to help them start over and try to put this behind them.
The Elsayed family say they didn't really know Razzi well. They recalled some regular neighborly interactions but they did say over the last two weeks, he was acting strangely, telling them he'd been sick and was going to die.
"And I say don't say that," recalled Elsayed. "And he said, 'I don't care' or something like that."
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Lower Providence police at 610-539-5901.