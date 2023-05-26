POTTSTOWN, Pa. - It has been one year since a house exploded, killing four children and their grandmother in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

To this day we still have no official explanation on why it happened. The pile of rubble at the site of the house explosion on Hale St. still remains. It's something Dorothy Auman sees every time she walks out her front door.

"Today is one year, and still nothing is really being done. You don't see anybody up there, they don't take time out to clean up the mess. You know, it looks like a dump place right now," said Auman.

Auman has new windows on her porch waiting to be installed.

"We're still making some repairs," said Auman. "Eventually we're going to have to get the rest of the windows, because we're paying for all this besides what the insurance company had left us, but some of that we have to pull out of our pockets."

Auman and her neighbors are still left wondering why it happened. A report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in March only said the underground natural gas line had nothing to do with it.

"My opinion? That's kind of poppycock, that's what I'm going to say," said Auman.

Auman believes natural gas did play a role in the explosion because the only other source of flammable gas was a propane tank that we took footage of after the blast.

"There was nothing wrong with the propane tank. It was like okay, that was the only thing that was standing after the blast," said Auman.

But it's all just guessing until the final report comes out. That's something Auman and her neighbors are still waiting for as they continue to work to rebuild their lives a year later.

"I'm hoping maybe we can get something out of this, because we're the ones that had to suffer. We're the ones that have to live with the nightmares," said Auman.

All Fire Chief Frank Hand would tell us is he expects to have a result in the investigation in the "near future." He said at that time he plans to hold a news conference to announce the findings.