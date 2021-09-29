A new Netflix series will feature Megan Hall, the woman accused of killing Murphy Jewelers owner Pat Murphy in a New Orleans hotel room in 2019.
"As anybody who's ever watched a cop show on TV knows, anything you say can be used against you in a court of law," said attorney Joel Ready of Cornerstone Law Firm. "That's true whether you're talking to police, talking to a camera or talking to a reporter."
The Netflix docuseries "Jailbirds: New Orleans" gives insight into the story of Hall, who is awaiting trial for the killing of Murphy, who had jewelry stores in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
"I think a lot of defense attorneys feel like showing their client in prison might help them garner sympathy with a potential jury pool or with the public," said Ready. "Whether that's appropriate or not is a different question."
Ready says the way that our society handles legal proceedings is different than others.
"Traditionally, in other countries, they've been able put gag orders in place to tell litigants or attorneys, 'You're not allowed to talk about the case while it's ongoing,'" he said.
Hall makes reference to the upcoming trial on the show but does not go into detail. If convicted, she faces a mandatory life sentence.
According to Ready, these unique circumstances speak to how our legal process works.
"People have a right to make statements to the public," Ready said. "It's a First Amendment thing. It's a right to advocate for the process what it is, what it should be and what it's not."
Hall is being charged with second-degree murder in Murphy's death. The trial has faced numerous challenges in getting started, including those presented by the pandemic and bad weather. The start date was most recently pushed back due to Hurricane Ida.